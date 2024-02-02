National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($1.00). The company had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

In related news, Director Daniel Muniz Quintanilla acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,674.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

See Also

