National Bankshares Increases StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$6.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SVI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of StorageVault Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.31.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.42.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

