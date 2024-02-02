National Bankshares Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$33.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALA. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.14.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALA

AltaGas Stock Performance

AltaGas stock opened at C$28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.79.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1584235 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.05%.

Insider Activity

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,369,059 and have sold 152,126 shares worth $4,163,580. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.