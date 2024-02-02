National Bankshares Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$19.25

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$15.75 to C$19.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.28.

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$16.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$676.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.61. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.81 and a 52-week high of C$17.45.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

