Needham & Company LLC Lowers Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $36.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.83% from the company’s previous close.

CLFD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Clearfield stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $72.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $391.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Clearfield’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

