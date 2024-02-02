Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.10.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $122.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

