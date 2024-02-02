Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Price Performance

Shares of NEON opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Neonode has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

About Neonode

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neonode during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

