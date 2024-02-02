NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NPCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

NeuroPace stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.14. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 151.83% and a negative net margin of 62.96%. Analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $28,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 7,282 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $64,372.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,597,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,603.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $28,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,359 shares of company stock worth $282,455. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. State Street Corp raised its stake in NeuroPace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

