New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after buying an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $19.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.75. 1,385,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,906. The company has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $327.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.75 and a 200 day moving average of $292.16.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.75.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

