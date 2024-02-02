New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $11.24 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,403,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.46. 211,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

