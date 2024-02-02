New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 1.4 %

MO traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. 3,458,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.