New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $12.91 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $6.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.31. The company had a trading volume of 812,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,463. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.90. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

