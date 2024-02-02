New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $13.23 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.50. The company had a trading volume of 314,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,459. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.48.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.