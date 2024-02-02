New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $15.02 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,779,000 after acquiring an additional 261,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $92.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.