New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.48. 2,939,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

