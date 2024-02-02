New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMC traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $194.15. 475,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

