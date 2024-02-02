New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.74. 479,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,655. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.90 and a 200-day moving average of $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

