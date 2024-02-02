New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Prologis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $177,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $969,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

