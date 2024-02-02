New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 6,022 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,881,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $77.55. 1,824,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,358,874. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.