New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 893 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Humana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.85.

HUM stock traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.45. 547,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $450.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.51. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

