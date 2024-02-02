New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 13,501 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.43% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $46,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV opened at $280.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $219.44 and a one year high of $281.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

