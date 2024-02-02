New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 637,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AerCap were worth $39,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 37.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 26.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE:AER opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $78.79.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

