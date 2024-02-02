New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $38.86 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.37% of Twilio worth $38,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Twilio by 5.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Twilio Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $70.43 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.