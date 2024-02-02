New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $41.06 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.49% of Darling Ingredients worth $41,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

