New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $41.94 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,053 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $41,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

