New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 39,310 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,310 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.74% of Workiva worth $40,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $95.35 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.51.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The business had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

