New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 75,192 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,192 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.94% of SPX Technologies worth $35,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

