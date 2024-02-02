New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $35,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $922.64 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $925.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $833.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $763.31.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

