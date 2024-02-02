New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 188,766 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 188,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $42,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

