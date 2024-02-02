New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 37,690 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 37,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $34,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

