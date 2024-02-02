New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,297 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $36,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $156.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $159.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

