New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,854 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Flex worth $35,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,123,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,287,000 after acquiring an additional 446,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after acquiring an additional 916,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,742,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Saturday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

