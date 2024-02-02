New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of MSCI worth $47,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,643,000 after buying an additional 92,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG boosted its position in MSCI by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 23,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

MSCI Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $604.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $546.37 and a 200 day moving average of $529.70.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

