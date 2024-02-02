New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 842,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $38,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

NYSE:MUR opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

