Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after purchasing an additional 741,486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4,111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,204,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 174,413 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 35,298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 78,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of TOTL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 144,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,089. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $41.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

