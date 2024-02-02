Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $429,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IVW traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.64. 1,053,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,307. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.