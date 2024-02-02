Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 23,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 233.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock remained flat at $45.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,833. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

