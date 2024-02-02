Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

