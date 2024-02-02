Newmont (TSE:NGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.55

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$45.55 and last traded at C$45.63, with a volume of 36420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGT. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Newmont Trading Down 3.4 %

About Newmont

The company has a market cap of C$52.98 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.63.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

