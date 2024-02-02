NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.30.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $211.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.79 and its 200 day moving average is $191.74.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NICE by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

