NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,953. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $129.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.