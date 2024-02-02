NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in NIKE by 351.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 40,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.71. The company has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

