Niza Global Price Reaches $0.0209 on Exchanges (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and $415,915.57 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Niza Global has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Niza Global token can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Niza Global

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 3,523,443,272.257335 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.02160586 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $413,447.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

