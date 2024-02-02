Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $245.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.35.
Norfolk Southern Stock Up 9.1 %
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.
Norfolk Southern Company Profile
Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.
