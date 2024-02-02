Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 27125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nostrum Oil & Gas from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NOG
Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nostrum Oil & Gas
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Brinker International throws a high-volume continuation signal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Tractor Supply Company can plow its way to new highs in 2024
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.