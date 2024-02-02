NOV (NYSE:NOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 5,788,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 3,893,992 shares.The stock last traded at $18.23 and had previously closed at $19.85.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NOV by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $4,314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,018,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,995,000 after purchasing an additional 86,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 975.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,309,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

