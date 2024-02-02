Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 870,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,295,658 shares.The stock last traded at $105.47 and had previously closed at $107.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $223.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

