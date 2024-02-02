Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.664 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years. Novo Nordisk A/S has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $116.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 95.14% and a net margin of 36.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

