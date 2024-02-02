Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up to $109.02

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.02, but opened at $112.15. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $115.27, with a volume of 3,686,417 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $519.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 95.14% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

