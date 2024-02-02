Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $664.46 million during the quarter.

Novozymes A/S Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $54.31. 10,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $55.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVZMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in North America, India, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

